06 October 2018

23/02/2019 - 13:37 GMT

No, Won’t Be Distracted Against Sunderland, Bristol Rovers Star Vows

 




Bristol Rovers defender Joe Partington insists that the forthcoming EFL Trophy clash with Sunderland will not be in the Pirates' minds when they step out against the same opponents this afternoon in a League One game at the Memorial Ground.

The Pirates host the Black Cats on Saturday, but will play Jack Ross' men early next month in the semi-final of the EFL Trophy.




Partington admits Bristol Rovers have a big opportunity to move a step closer to silverware when they play Sunderland in the EFL Trophy.

But he insists that this afternoon the only thing in Bristol Rovers' mind will be trying to secure a valuable three points from their League One meeting with the Black Cats.
 


"At the moment no one's focus is on the game", Partington told his club's official website when asked about the big forthcoming EFL Trophy game.

"It is obviously a massive opportunity in the cup, but that is not the most important thing at the moment.
 


"The most important thing is Saturday's game, which everybody is well aware of, and that's the focus."

He added: "That is what it is all about."

Bristol Rovers will be looking to turn around their home league form against Sunderland, having won just three league games at the Memorial Ground this season.
 