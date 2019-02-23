Now People Realise He’s Tough – Liverpool Legend On Reds Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has insisted that Sadio Mane has been the best amongst the Reds front three this season and feels that he has shown he is physically tough for opponents to deal with.



The attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Mane formed one of the most feared attacking trios in Europe last season and carried the Reds to the Champions League final.











While they have not been as effective this season, they have continued to remain a huge threat and have continued to produce goals and assists in the current campaign for Liverpool.



Lawrenson has picked out Mane from amongst the three for praise and believes what makes the Senegalese dangerous is the consistency in his level of performances.





The Liverpool legend also highlighted the forward’s physical ability that allows him to shake off defenders and believes he has been the best of the front three at Anfield this year.



The former Red said on LFC TV: “He has been outstanding.





“The thing about him is that week-in-week-out you get a high level of performance from him.



“And now people sort of realise Sadio Mane is tough.



"His upper body is very strong and he doesn’t kind of get shaken off the ball.



“He knows he is playing well and he is showing why he is playing well.



“I am told he is a great lad as well.



“I would certainly say he is the best of our front three this season.”



Mane has netted 12 Premier League goals for Liverpool this season and the Reds will be hoping he is on form at Old Trafford on Sunday.

