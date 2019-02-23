Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Will Get Manchester United Job – Mark Lawrenson

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain could end up eventually helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bag the Manchester United job in the long run.



Solskjaer has won eight of his nine Premier League games this season since taking charge of Manchester United in December, when Jose Mourinho was sacked following a defeat at Liverpool.











Manchester United’s form has propelled them back into the top four after it seemed almost improbable for them to finish in the Champions League spots this season.



Lawrenson is certain that Solskjaer will become the permanent manager at Old Trafford and believes he has already done enough to get an offer on his table from the club.





The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV: “I think he’ll get the job.



“And I am actually a little bit surprised that he has not got the job so far as he has done everything that has been asked of him.”





The only blemish to Solskjaer's record so far has been the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but Lawrenson feels it will help the Norwegian in the long run.



Lawrenson also thinks that Manchester United will have a better idea now of how far the current crop can go.



“Losing against PSG wasn’t the worst thing for him and as the club realised that he can take us up to there but to go up there it will take more.



“And I think that might help him.”

