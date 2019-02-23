XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/02/2019 - 20:04 GMT

This Crystal Palace Star Could Play For Arsenal Or Chelsea – Former Eagles Boss

 




Former Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew believes that Eagles midfielder Luka Milivojevic is more than good enough to play for Arsenal or Chelsea.

Pardew is a firm admirer of the 27-year-old, who Crystal Palace snapped up from Greek giants Olympiacos in the January 2017 transfer window.




Milivojevic has firmly established himself in the Premier League and is one of the first names on Roy Hodgson's teamsheet at Selhurst Park.

Pardew, a former Palace boss, believes that the Serbia international could step up to a top six side with ease, and named Arsenal and Chelsea as two clubs where the midfielder would not look out of place.
 


"He is one of my favourite players outside the top six", Pardew said on beIN SPORTS Soccer Saturday.

"I think he could play for Arsenal or Chelsea all day long.
 


“He is a very underrated player."

The defensively minded midfielder will have only a year to run on his contract with Crystal Palace by the summer and it remains to be seen if the Eagles could be tested with a bid for his services.

So far Milivojevic has clocked 81 appearances for Crystal Palace across all competitions.
 