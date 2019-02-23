You Saw Miguel Almiron’s Quality – Newcastle United Star Hails Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Miguel Almiron showed his quality in a Newcastle United shirt in the Magpies' 2-0 home win over Huddersfield Town, striker Salomon Rondon believes.



The big money January transfer window signing was handed his full debut by Rafael Benitez in the Premier League clash at St. James' Park and played his part in the win.











He forced a foul from Huddersfield captain Tommy Smith in the 20th minute, something which saw the player given his marching orders and handed Newcastle a numerical advantage.



Rondon put Newcastle ahead within a minute of the start of the second half, while Ayoze Perez made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 52nd minute, Almiron having a hand in the goal.





The attacking midfielder could not score himself, but Rondon feels he has quickly shown the quality he has in his boots.



Rondon told Premier League Productions: "He brings something positive to the team.





“He showed his quality today and he could have scored his first goal in the Premier League.



“But he will carry on and we will help him as much as we can to get used to the physical league.



"But he showed his quality today which was massive for us", the Newcastle hitman added.



Newcastle sit in 14th in the Premier League following the win, having risen to 28 points from their 27 games.



They next welcome Burnley to St. James' Park on Tuesday evening, where Almiron will be looking to shine under the lights.

