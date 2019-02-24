XRegister
06 October 2018

24/02/2019 - 12:23 GMT

Claim From Italy: Inter Look At Romelu Lukaku As Mauro Icardi Replacement

 




Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has emerged as Inter's number one target as a replacement for Mauro Icardi in the summer.

Inter and Icardi have had a falling out and the Argentine striker has been removed as the club’s captain.




The Argentine has also not been part of their last two games and there are suggestions that the club are preparing to cut off ties with him at the end of the season.

The Nerazzurri have been looking at a number of strikers who could replace Icardi at the San Siro next season and it has been claimed that they already have a top target in mind.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United’s Lukaku is Inter’s number on target if they finally decide to sell Icardi at the end of the season.

The Premier League giants invested heavily in the Belgian in order to sign him from Everton in 2016, but Lukaku is no longer a certain starter under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
 


Marcus Rashford has jumped ahead of him in the pecking order and Lukaku has been relegated to a supporting role.

However, he still remains an important squad member and it could take a big offer to convince Manchester United to sell the Belgian in the summer.
 