06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/02/2019 - 20:33 GMT

Doing This To Manchester City Was Extraordinary – Chelsea Legend Seeing Positive

 




Chelsea legend Pat Nevin feels that the Blues did something extraordinary by keeping Manchester City at bay for 120 minutes in the EFL Cup final.

The Blues went up against a side that recently put six past them in the Premier League and only lost on penalties at Wembley after 120 minutes of football failed to produce a goal.




Chelsea weathered an early Manchester City storm and worked their way into the game, finishing strongly, with the Citizens losing key man Fernandinho to injury late on.

But Chelsea came up short in the penalty shootout as Manchester City won 4-3; Jorginho and David Luiz missed for Chelsea.
 


Nevin though is taking the positives and believes Chelsea did something superb by keeping a clean sheet against Manchester City and restricting Pep Guardiola's men to little in the way of chances.

He said on Chelsea TV post match: "Have a look at the goals that Manchester City have been scoring in the last number of months.
 


"We kept them out for 120 minutes.

"That's extraordinary. Not many teams are doing that.

"And not only kept them out. We limited them to very, very few chances indeed.

"That is impressive as well", Nevin added.

Chelsea must now quickly lick their wounds before they go again in Premier League action, with a clash against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur set for Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.
 

 