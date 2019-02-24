Ederson Starts – Manchester City Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester City

Competition: EFL Cup final

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their team and substitutes to go up against Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea outfit at Wembley this afternoon in the final of the EFL Cup.



Pep Guardiola is zeroing in on claiming the first piece of major silverware of the season and his side will be boosted by having recorded a 6-0 win over Chelsea in their last meeting with the Blues.











The Manchester City boss admitted before the game he would have to mull who to play in goal and he has plumped for Ederson.



In defence, Guardiola goes with a centre-back pairing of Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi. Fernandinho will protect the defence while David Silva plays. Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero.



The former Barcelona coach has options at his disposal on the bench if he needs to change things, including Vincent Kompany and Riyad Mahrez.



Manchester City Team vs Chelsea



Ederson, Zinchenko, Laporte, Otamendi, Walker, Fernandinho, Silva (c), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Gundogan, Sane, Mahrez, Foden

