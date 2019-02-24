Elland Road Is Terrific – Bolton Wanderers Star Impressed

Follow @insidefutbol





Bolton Wanderers captain David Wheater has admitted it felt great to play in front of a full house against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.



Phil Parkinson’s men succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds on Saturday after goals from Patrick Bamford and Ezgjan Alioski, either side of an equaliser from Mark Beevers, sealed the result.











The visitors were able to produce a strong reaction after their 4-0 drubbing by Norwich City last weekend and pushed the Whites right down to the wire in their quest to get a result from the game.



However, Marcelo Bielsa’s men prevailed and secured a vital win on the back of a raucous atmosphere generated by the home fans at Elland Road.





And Wheater, who played the entirety of the game, admitted it felt great to play in front of a full house at Elland Road on Saturday and hailed the stadium as terrific.



“Yes, surely it was brilliant to play in front of a full house”, Wheater told the club’s official website.





“It’s a terrific stadium and both sets of fans were loud and it was good to play in.”



The 32-year-old also conceded it was disappointing for Bolton to walk away without at least a point after punching above their weight on numerous occasions against the Whites.



“Just disappointed about the result.



"I think we played well, we created a few chances and we got undone [in the end]”, he added.



Wheater, who is out of contract in the summer, has notched up 26 appearances in the Championship so far this term.

