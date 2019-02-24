Gonzalo Higuain Is Quality Striker – Chelsea Star Backs Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Rudiger has backed Gonzalo Higuain to become a huge asset for Chelsea, if he gets enough chances and the service to shine at Stamford Bridge.



Higuain, who joined Chelsea on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, has already endured adversity at Stamford Bridge this term.











The Argentine striker netted a brace against Huddersfield Town, but also cut a frustrated figure leading the line during the heavy defeats at Bournemouth and Manchester City.



Despite struggling for consistency, Rudiger feels Higuain is more than capable of becoming a huge asset for Chelsea this season.





The defender feels Higuain can score a lot of goals and is sure he can shine at Stamford Bridge, if he is provided with the right service and enough chances to score.



“Everyone knows Gonzalo is a goalscorer”, Rudiger told the club’s official website.





“You have to adapt to things but he played in Spain and he played in Italy and he has always mainly played for big clubs and he knows the pressure.



“Of course at the moment it is difficult for him because the team has been struggling but still he is for me a quality striker and if he gets the chance and he gets the service, he will be great for us.”



Chelsea are in action against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley this afternoon.

