XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/02/2019 - 12:26 GMT

Gonzalo Higuain Is Quality Striker – Chelsea Star Backs Team-mate

 




Antonio Rudiger has backed Gonzalo Higuain to become a huge asset for Chelsea, if he gets enough chances and the service to shine at Stamford Bridge.

Higuain, who joined Chelsea on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, has already endured adversity at Stamford Bridge this term.




The Argentine striker netted a brace against Huddersfield Town, but also cut a frustrated figure leading the line during the heavy defeats at Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Despite struggling for consistency, Rudiger feels Higuain is more than capable of becoming a huge asset for Chelsea this season.
 


The defender feels Higuain can score a lot of goals and is sure he can shine at Stamford Bridge, if he is provided with the right service and enough chances to score.

“Everyone knows Gonzalo is a goalscorer”, Rudiger told the club’s official website.
 


“You have to adapt to things but he played in Spain and he played in Italy and he has always mainly played for big clubs and he knows the pressure.

“Of course at the moment it is difficult for him because the team has been struggling but still he is for me a quality striker and if he gets the chance and he gets the service, he will be great for us.”

Chelsea are in action against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley this afternoon.
 