Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/02/2019 - 21:27 GMT

He’s A Big Talent – Celtic Starlet Earns Brendan Rodgers’ Praise

 




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has dubbed Ewan Henderson a "big talent" following his outing in the Bhoys' 4-1 win over Motherwell on Sunday.

In a fiercely contested Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park, the Bhoys took the lead in the 31st minute through Scott Sinclair.




Odsonne Edouard then struck eight minutes from half time to make sure that Celtic took a 2-0 lead into the break, but in the 51st minute Motherwell gave themselves hope when Gboly Ariyibi scored.

But Celtic killed off the visitors with Edouard's second of the game in the 88th minute and Oliver Burke's strike in injury time.
 


Henderson clocked all 90 minutes at Celtic Park in an impressive display, and Rodgers was pleased with what he saw from the 18-year-old, who he rates extremely highly.

"I thought Ewan Henderson was outstanding, a young player that’s still got a lot of physical maturity to take place", Rodgers was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.
 


"But his composure on the ball, his touch and his ability to intercept and defend was there, so rightly he got man of the match.

"At 18 he’s a big talent.

"His view of the game is really special, he understands football.

"Brilliant performance by him."

Henderson came through the youth ranks at Celtic Park and made his senior debut for the club towards the end of last season against Kilmarnock.
 