I Was Immediately Drawn To This Rangers Star – Gers Coach On 23-Year-Old

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has lauded Gers winter-recruit Glen Kamara for his impressive performances and says his display against Kilmarnock instantly caught his eye.



Kamara, who joined Rangers from Dundee on transfer deadline day in January for a cut-price £50,000, made his debut for the Gers against St Johnstone last weekend.











The midfielder retained his spot in the playing eleven against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup fifth round replay during midweek and impressed at Ibrox.



And following his first two outings in a light blue shirt, McAllister has lauded the young midfielder for his impressive performances in recent games.





The Gers assistant manager revealed that Kamara’s performance caught his eye immediately and admitted he is happy for the midfielder, who laid out his qualities for everyone to see during his display.



“I was drawn immediately to Glen Kamara [after the win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup]”, McAllister told Rangers TV.





“I think in his two games now, his two 90 minutes have been, although he has not finished both games, I think his composure and qualities have been there for everybody to see.



“And we are delighted with the start he has made [at Rangers].”



Kamara was handed another Rangers outing on Sunday by boss Steven Gerrard and clocked 77 minutes in a 5-0 win away at Hamilton.

