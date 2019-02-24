It Could Kill Us – Former Leeds Star Concerned By This Aspect of Whites’ Play

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan admits he is concerned by Leeds United's continuing vulnerability from set pieces.



The Whites have been criticised for their lacklustre defence when it comes to set pieces this season and again at the weekend they paid the price for not dealing with a dead ball situation properly.











While Leeds beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1 at Elland Road, they conceded following a corner which was cleared off the line and then forced into the back of the net by Mark Beevers.



The goal pegged Leeds back, but the Whites ultimately found a winning goal in the second half.





Whelan is concerned about the continuing issues from set pieces and insists defending from dead ball situations is an art form.



"Fragile, vulnerable, unconvincing at times when it comes to set pieces and corners", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match.





"It's got to be a worry because it's an art and it's an art that wins and loses you games."



And the former Leeds attacker admits that Marcelo Bielsa's men do need to improve as failure to do so could cost them badly as they chase promotion from the Championship.



"At the minute that fragility of set pieces and marking could kill us in the end.



"But we've got the quality where we came away with the win [over Bolton], but we can't keep doing that and defending that way."



Leeds are next in action on Tuesday night away at QPR, a game quickly followed by a visit from West Brom on Friday evening.

