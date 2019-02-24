Kepa and Jorginho Start – Chelsea Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester City

Competition: EFL Cup final

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the final of the EFL Cup at Wembley this afternoon.



Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is under big pressure at Stamford Bridge following a series of damaging defeats, with his side's opponents today running out 6-0 winners in a recent Premier League fixture.











Sarri is able to call on Kepa between the sticks as he has shaken off a hamstring injury to start.



Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz are the centre-back pairing, while Jorginho slots into midfield. Also in midfield are N'Golo Kante and Ross Barkley, while Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro are the attacking outlets.



If the former Napoli coach needs to change things then he can look towards his bench, where options available include Gonzalo Higuain and Olivier Giroud.



Chelsea Team vs Manchester City



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Ruidger, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Willian, Hazard, Pedro



Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Higuain

