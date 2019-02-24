XRegister
06 October 2018

24/02/2019 - 22:34 GMT

Massive Privilege To Play For Rangers – Gers Star Keen For Players To Meet Demands

 




James Tavernier has told his team-mates to step up to the challenge whenever they play, simply due to the fact that representing Rangers is a privilege in itself.

The Gers have struggled to build on their win over rivals Celtic after the winter break due to inconsistent performances, but are now on track after two successive 5-0 wins.




Steven Gerrard’s men have allowed the Bhoys to open up an eight-point lead at the top and currently sit five points ahead of Aberdeen, who occupy third place in the league table.

Tavernier, who was handed the captain's armband by Gerrard in the summer, understands the demands which come with turning out for Rangers.
 


The Gers captain insisted the fans can be demanding at Ibrox, but stressed the players must try to earn their respect with impressive performances.

“From training and then to go out to 50,000 people, who demand a high level of performance, they want to get right behind you, but you’ve got to earn the respect first from them”, Tavernier told Rangers TV.
 


“There is a high level of performance in training, the gaffer demands it.

"But once the pressure starts kicking in, that’s when the boys need to step up.

“Playing for the Rangers at the top [level] is a massive privilege so we need to all step up, when we do play.”

Rangers drubbed Hamilton 5-0 away from home on Sunday and are next in action on Wednesday against Dundee.
 