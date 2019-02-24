Nir Bitton and Kieran Tierney Start – Celtic Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to host Motherwell at Celtic Park in a Scottish Premiership game this afternoon.



The Bhoys were knocked out of the Europa League in midweek by Spanish giants Valencia and will be looking to bounce back when they return to domestic matters today.











They will start as firm favourites to take all three points, having won 15 of their last 17 league meetings with Motherwell.



Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers picks Scott Bain in goal, while in defence he trusts in Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer as the centre-back pairing. Kieran Tierney is in at left-back and wears the captain's armband. Nir Bitton is in midfield with Ewan Henderson and Ryan Christie. James Forrest and Scott Sinclair support Odsonne Edouard.



If Rodgers needs to shake things up then he can look to the bench, where options include Jonny Hayes and Timothy Weah.



Celtic Team vs Motherwell



Bain, Toljan, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Bitton, Henderson, Christie, Forrest, Sinclair, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Lustig, Hayes, Hendry, Weah, Burke, Johnston

