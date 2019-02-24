Nothing To Say He Shouldn’t Start Against QPR – Leeds Star Hailed By Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan believes there was nothing in Tyler Roberts' performance against Bolton Wanderers which would say he should not start at QPR on Tuesday night.



The Whites registered a 2-1 win over relegation battlers Bolton at Elland Road on Saturday to remain within touching distance of Norwich City and Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion.











Leeds took an early lead through Patrick Bamford, who tucked away a penalty to give the hosts the lead in the 16th minute, before Mark Beevers’ equaliser was later nullified by Ezgjan Alioski.



Roberts, who replaced the injured Kemar Roofe in the playing eleven, won the penalty that helped Leeds open the scoring and impressed Whelan with his display at Elland Road.





The former White credited Roberts for his efforts on and off the ball and admitted he deserves to retain his place in the playing eleven against QPR on Tuesday night.



“Yes, he was busy. He worked the line really well, all the way along he was available for a pass”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.





“And not just that, off the ball work, which is a given for this Leeds United side, you've got to work hard.



“He did his defensive duties really well and that little bit of quality and pace and one-two opened the door for us to get the penalty and take the lead in this game.



“There was nothing there for me to say he can't start again against QPR.



"I thought he played the role really well.”



Roberts, who joined Leeds last season, has been limited to just 16 appearances in the Championship so far this season.

