Now Do Same To Dundee, Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Tells Gers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has challenged his players to produce a repeat of their impressive 5-0 drubbing of Hamilton today, when they face Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.



The Gers backed up their impressive midweek outing in the Scottish Cup replay against Kilmarnock with yet another emphatic 5-0 win, picking up three crucial Premiership points.











Rangers sealed maximum points courtesy of a dominant first half display that saw them take a four-goal advantage courtesy of goals from Ryan Jack, Jermain Defoe, Scott Arfield and James Tavernier.



Kyle Lafferty came off the bench in the second half to complete the rout in the 88th minute and cap off an impressive away day for the Light Blues.





Gerrard, who has managed to rally his troops to two successive 5-0 wins since the disappointment against St Johnstone, has now challenged his players to repeat it again on Wednesday when they face Dundee.



The Rangers boss also admitted his team showed a lot of quality and intent, that went missing during their last outing in the Premiership against St Johnstone, to help them cruise to a win.





"We showed lots of quality – this can be a difficult place to come”, Gerrard told BT Sport after the game.



"St Johnstone came here and lost, they’ve got a new manager, the players are up for it, but I think we made it very difficult for Hamilton with the speed of our play, our intent and our hunger, which was missing last week.



"I made it clear to the players they’re not good enough yet to think we just have to turn up to these places, we have to come here with a purpose, and I thought we showed that, certainly in the first 45."



Now Gerrard is clear consistency must be the key and Rangers must see off Dundee next.



"Two 5-0 wins on a bounce now and we need to go and do the same at Dundee in terms of the respect we have to show them and to play with that hunger and intent."



Rangers will be boosted by the return of Alfredo Morelos, who has now served his three-match ban after being sent off at Pittodrie earlier this month, against Dundee on Wednesday.



