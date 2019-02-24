Photo: Big Week Ahead, Izzy Brown Looking Ahead for Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown has stressed the importance of the three points against Bolton Wanderers and the upcoming week for Leeds United in the Championship, as the Whites continue to chase promotion.



Brown, who has yet to make his senior debut for Leeds since arriving last summer, remained on the bench as an unused substitute during their 2-1 win over Bolton on Saturday.











The Englishman was still only recovering from anterior cruciate ligament surgery when he arrived at Elland Road and suffered another injury to delay his involvement with the first team.



Marcelo Bielsa has opted to remain patient with his recovery and has used several Under-23 games to get Brown up to speed over the last few months.





And Brown, who was part of the squad that triumphed over Bolton on Saturday, stressed the importance of the vital three points and their upcoming run of games in the Championship.



“Big three points yesterday, big week ahead”, Brown wrote on Twitter while posting pictures of himself inside the tunnel at Elland Road.





The 22-year-old will be hoping to make his debut for Leeds soon as the Whites prepare for two games in the next five days.



Leeds will next travel to the capital, where they face QPR on Tuesday, before hosting West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road next Friday.

