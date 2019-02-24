XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/02/2019 - 13:10 GMT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:05 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hassenhuttl's Southampton team in a Premier League contest this afternoon.

The Gunners booked progress to the next round of the Europa League in midweek and now return to league action as they hunt a top four finish.




Unai Emery's men have little room to slip up and appear to be involved in a fight with Manchester United and Chelsea for fourth place.

Arsenal have Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence Emery selects Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi as the central pairing. Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka will look to control midfield, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi support Alexandre Lacazette.

If Emery wants to make changes then he can look towards his bench, where options available include Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

 


Arsenal Team vs Southampton

Leno, Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Iwobi, Lacazette

Substitutes: Cech, Koscielny, Monreal, Guendouzi, Suarez, Ozil, Aubameyang
 