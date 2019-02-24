Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:05 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hassenhuttl's Southampton team in a Premier League contest this afternoon.



The Gunners booked progress to the next round of the Europa League in midweek and now return to league action as they hunt a top four finish.











Unai Emery's men have little room to slip up and appear to be involved in a fight with Manchester United and Chelsea for fourth place.



Arsenal have Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence Emery selects Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi as the central pairing. Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka will look to control midfield, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi support Alexandre Lacazette.



If Emery wants to make changes then he can look towards his bench, where options available include Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Arsenal Team vs Southampton



Leno, Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Iwobi, Lacazette



Substitutes: Cech, Koscielny, Monreal, Guendouzi, Suarez, Ozil, Aubameyang

