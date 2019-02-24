XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/02/2019 - 13:08 GMT

Scott McTominay Starts – Manchester United Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:05 (UK time)

Manchester United have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to rivals Liverpool in a league fixture at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Red Devils have been transformed under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are expected to take the game to the Reds as they look to deal a blow to Jurgen Klopp's title ambitions.




Manchester United sit 14 points behind Liverpool in the league and have their eye on making sure of a top four finish.

Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while in defence the Norwegian opts for Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling as the centre-back pairing. Scott McTominay starts in midfield with Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera also selected. Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford join Romelu Lukaku as goal threats.

If Solskjaer needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Andreas Pereira and Fred.

Nemanja Matic misses out through injury.

 


Manchester United Team vs Liverpool

De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Herrera, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku

Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Pereira, Fred, Lingard, Sanchez
 