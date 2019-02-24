XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/02/2019 - 12:19 GMT

Serie A Side All But Certain To Take Up Purchase Option On Chelsea Loanee

 




Torino are almost certain to take up the option to buy full-back Ola Aina from Chelsea at the end of the season.

Aina joined the Italian top flight side last season on loan from Chelsea and Torino reserved the option to purchase him permanently in the summer.




A right-back by trade, Torino have used him in more attacking positions this season and he has played both as a right and left midfielder under Walter Mazzarri’s tutelage.

The Nigerian international has impressed with his performances for the Italian side and the club are now in the final stages of taking a decision on his future.
 


And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Torino are almost certain to take up the purchase option on Aina and sign him on a permanent deal from Chelsea at the end of the season.

The coaching staff and technical team have been convinced about his qualities and unless something drastic happens from now until the end of the season, Aina will become a Torino player next term.
 


A product of the Chelsea academy, Aina also had a loan stint at Hull City and did make six senior appearances for the Blues.

A former England youth international, he has chosen to represent Nigeria at senior level and has seven international caps to his name.
 