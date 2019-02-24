Serie A Side All But Certain To Take Up Purchase Option On Chelsea Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino are almost certain to take up the option to buy full-back Ola Aina from Chelsea at the end of the season.



Aina joined the Italian top flight side last season on loan from Chelsea and Torino reserved the option to purchase him permanently in the summer.











A right-back by trade, Torino have used him in more attacking positions this season and he has played both as a right and left midfielder under Walter Mazzarri’s tutelage.



The Nigerian international has impressed with his performances for the Italian side and the club are now in the final stages of taking a decision on his future.





And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Torino are almost certain to take up the purchase option on Aina and sign him on a permanent deal from Chelsea at the end of the season.



The coaching staff and technical team have been convinced about his qualities and unless something drastic happens from now until the end of the season, Aina will become a Torino player next term.





A product of the Chelsea academy, Aina also had a loan stint at Hull City and did make six senior appearances for the Blues.



A former England youth international, he has chosen to represent Nigeria at senior level and has seven international caps to his name.

