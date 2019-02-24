Seventh Place Is Possible – West Ham Star Sets Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Robert Snodgrass has insisted a seventh place finish at the end of the season is not beyond West Ham United after their comeback win over Fulham.



Manuel Pellegrini’s men came from behind to register a 3-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Friday night to hand the hosts a huge blow in their battle to avoid relegation.











The Hammers overturned an early deficit inflicted by Ryan Babel through goals from Javier Hernandez and Issa Diop, before Michail Antonio completed the rout in second half stoppage time.



Despite enduring a five-game winless run in all competitions following their impressive win over Arsenal in January, West Ham climbed back into the top half with the win and are now just four points adrift of Watford in seventh.





The race for the final Europa League qualification berth is destined to go down to the wire and Snodgrass feels West Ham can still finish in seventh by the end of the season.



However, the winger admitted it is difficult to predict, but also refused to rule out the possibility if they can keep winning games.





“I can’t say where we are going to finish but there is that seventh position which is achievable”, Snodgrass told the club’s official website.



“We are three points closer to that now.



"We need to keep winning games.”



Snodgrass, who is currently enjoying his best season at West Ham, has played a part in all but one Premier League fixture so far this season.

