XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/02/2019 - 18:44 GMT

Seventh Place Is Possible – West Ham Star Sets Target

 




Robert Snodgrass has insisted a seventh place finish at the end of the season is not beyond West Ham United after their comeback win over Fulham.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men came from behind to register a 3-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Friday night to hand the hosts a huge blow in their battle to avoid relegation.




The Hammers overturned an early deficit inflicted by Ryan Babel through goals from Javier Hernandez and Issa Diop, before Michail Antonio completed the rout in second half stoppage time.

Despite enduring a five-game winless run in all competitions following their impressive win over Arsenal in January, West Ham climbed back into the top half with the win and are now just four points adrift of Watford in seventh.
 


The race for the final Europa League qualification berth is destined to go down to the wire and Snodgrass feels West Ham can still finish in seventh by the end of the season.

However, the winger admitted it is difficult to predict, but also refused to rule out the possibility if they can keep winning games.
 


“I can’t say where we are going to finish but there is that seventh position which is achievable”, Snodgrass told the club’s official website.

“We are three points closer to that now.

"We need to keep winning games.”

Snodgrass, who is currently enjoying his best season at West Ham, has played a part in all but one Premier League fixture so far this season.
 