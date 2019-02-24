There’s Going To Be Twists and Turns – Leeds United Star On Promotion Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is expecting more twists and turns in the Championship promotion race, but has stressed the importance of the Whites keeping their focus only on what they can control.



The Yorkshire giants picked up another three points on Saturday when they beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1 and are currently third in the league table, two points behind league leaders Norwich City, who have played a game more.











With around 13 games left in the season, Leeds remain firm contenders to earn promotion to the Premier League or at least finish in the playoff spots by May.



Bamford admits that every game is going to be as important as the other and insists that Leeds want to win each one of them if possible.





However, he does concede that there are going to be a few more shocks, twists and turns left in the Championship and nothing is likely to be straightforward.



But the striker feels Leeds can only concentrate on their end of the bargain at this stage of the season.





Bamford said on LUTV: “From now and until the end of the season, every game is important and we are going to try and win every game.



“There are 13 games left and there is probably going to be a few twists and turns.



“But what we can do is concentrate and win the games ourselves.”



Leeds will be in action again on Tuesday night when they will be away at Loftus Road to take on Queens Park Rangers.



