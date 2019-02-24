Trent Alexander-Arnold On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:05 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with fierce rivals Manchester United in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford this afternoon.



Jurgen Klopp's side have a game in hand on league leaders Manchester City, who are on EFL Cup final duty today, and will move three points clear at the top of the table if they can win at Manchester United.











Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain long term absentees for Liverpool, and Dejan Lovren has failed to shake off a hamstring issue.



Liverpool have Alisson in goal, while at the back Virgil van Dijk links up with Joel Matip in the centre of defence. In midfield, Klopp opts to play Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.



The Reds trust in the front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, while options on the bench for Klopp include Trent Alexander-Arnold and Adam Lallana.



Liverpool Team vs Manchester United



Alisson, Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Keita, Sturridge, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold

