We Took Leeds United To Wire – Bolton Boss Phil Parkinson

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson has urged his players to take inspiration from their narrow defeat to Leeds United after contesting a feisty battle at Elland Road.



The Trotters fell just short in the end as they conceded a second half winner from Ezgjan Alioski at Elland Road on Saturday during their 2-1 defeat to Leeds.











Despite conceding the opening goal through a Patrick Bamford penalty, the visitors clawed their way back into the game through Mark Beevers, who scored from a set-piece routine.



However, Bolton failed to prevent Alioski from netting the winner in the 68th minute in what worked out to be the goal that sealed a vital three points for the hosts.





And in the wake of their narrow defeat at Elland Road, Parkinson has urged his players to take inspiration from their performance against one of the top teams in the division.



The Bolton boss hailed the performance from his team, that saw them take the Whites down to the wire, and insisted the confidence can be taken to their next game as they battle to avoid relegation.





“The work rate and the way that the lads have stuck to their task is particularly pleasing and can be taken into next week”, Parkinson told the club’s official website.



“Especially against a good team like Leeds.



"We have taken them to the wire and need to take great heart from that.”



Bolton, who have 12 games remaining to try and avoid relegation to League One, will next face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

