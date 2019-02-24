Yes, Inconsistent But Work Rate Is Immense – Leeds United Star Saluted By Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has heaped the praise on Whites midfielder Mateusz Klich after his performance against Bolton Wanderers and insists despite his inconsistencies, he always gives 100 per cent.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men marked their return to action in the Championship after a 10-day hiatus with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road on Saturday.











The Whites trumped the visitors through goals from Patrick Bamford and Ezgjan Alioski, despite Mark Beevers netting an equaliser for the Trotters in the first half.



Leeds were made to work hard for their three points and Klich, who played the entirety of the game, was a tireless runner in midfield for the side.





The Polish midfielder worked his socks off and earned praise from Whelan, who feels there is no one better to fill his shoes at Leeds.



Whelan also lauded Klich for bouncing back after criticism directed at him in recent months and admitted his performance against Bolton was the perfect testament to his character.





“He's been inconsistent over the months, but generally he doesn't leave anything in the changing room”, Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds after the match.



“He leaves it all out there, good, bad or the ugly.



“I was really impressed [against Bolton] by his work rate, closing down; and you need that at this stage of the season with the tired legs, it's a gruelling campaign and you won't always get the quality from every player.



“It's a testament to the man, that he can come back, take a little bit of criticism, but he just keeps plugging away.



“There is no other midfield player I would rather have in that position anyway.



"He makes some dangerous runs behind the backline and he can come up with a goal.”



Klich, who spent the second half of last season on loan at FC Utrecht, has resurrected us career at Elland Road under Bielsa after scoring seven goals and registering six assists from 32 games in the Championship this term.

