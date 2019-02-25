Arsenal Ready To Pay Monchi’s Release Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are prepared to pay the release clause in Roma sporting director Monchi’s contract in order to take him to the Emirates, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Gunners are looking to appoint a director of football as part of their reshuffle behind the scenes and Monchi has emerged as their top target for the role.











The former goalkeeper recently insisted that he does not want to leave Roma as he joined the club with a certain project in mind and he wants to complete the job before he looks for a fresh role.



But Arsenal remain confident of convincing him to move to north London and are said to have placed an offer on his table to join.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the north London club are also ready to pay the release clause in his Roma contract if Monchi is prepared to change base in the near future.



The Spaniard’s contract has a €3m buy-out clause and Arsenal have no qualms about paying that figure if Monchi is ready to leave Roma.





The 50-year-old earned huge fame with the work he carried out at his former club Sevilla as their sporting director and joined Roma in 2017.



Arsenal are now stepping up on their efforts to take him to the Emirates.

