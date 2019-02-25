Brendan Rodgers Would Do Excellent Leicester Job, Former Celtic Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald is sure that Brendan Rodgers would do an excellent job with Leicester City in the Premier League.



Leicester, who suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, parted ways with Claude Puel to put an end to his two-year association with the Foxes on Sunday.











And the Premier League club have been linked with plotting a move for Rodgers, who has been an excellent fit at Celtic after taking charge at Parkhead in 2016.



McDonald has weighed in on the speculation and admits he feels the Celtic boss would do an excellent job at the King Power Stadium.





The former Bhoy however believes that Rodgers would only consider leaving Parkhead at the end of the season and admitted it could come down to how worn down he is by the job in Glasgow.



“It will be interesting to see what [Leicester] do until the end of the season because Brendan Rodgers is not going anywhere right now”, McDonald said on BBC Scotland following Celtic's win over Motherwell.





“If Leicester put in a caretaker-manager for the rest of the season, then you're always going to ask the question as to what's going to happen at the end of the season with Brendan Rodgers.



"He's going to keep being asked about that.



“Celtic supporters are going to have to live with that and hope that he stays.



"He would do an excellent job down there, with his style of play, and they have funds.



“It's a question of how worn down he is by this Celtic job; being an Old Firm manager can do that.”



Celtic maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the table with a 4-1 win over Motherwell during their last outing in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

