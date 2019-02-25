XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/02/2019 - 11:44 GMT

I Dread Being Up Against Him In Training – Sunderland Star On Team-mate

 




Sunderland full-back Reece James has hailed Aiden McGeady after his performance against Bristol Rovers and admits that he dreads lining up against the winger on the training pitch every day.

The Black Cats took another significant step towards automatic promotion from League One at the end of the season with a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.




Jack Ross’ men sealed maximum points courtesy of goals from Luke O’Nien and McGeady, who was also actively involved in the build-up to the opening goal.

McGeady received a standing ovation from the travelling supporters present at the Memorial Stadium and James followed suit in applauding the winger.
 


The Sunderland star feels it is a privilege to play alongside McGeady and admitted he tries to give the ball to him almost every time, due to his ability to make an impact.

“It’s a privilege for us to have him as a player and he’s gone and shown his class yet again”, James was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.
 


“That goal gave us a massive boost but it just shows how good he is.

"It’s a joy to play with Aiden down the left – you just give him the ball and he’ll do the rest.

“I try as best I can to get him on the ball and get him as high up the pitch as possible because he’s so effective.”

James also revealed that he dreads facing McGeady in training every week and admits he is lucky to be playing alongside him rather than against him week in, week out.

“I dread it whenever I’m up against him in training.

"I hope I’m on his side in practice matches and I’m just glad I don’t have to face him on Saturdays”, he added.

McGeady has netted 10 goals and registered six assists in all competitions so far this term.
 