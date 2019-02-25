Liverpool Should Be Disappointed With Draw – Former Manchester United Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United star Bojan Djordjic believes Liverpool players should be disappointed at not having taken all three points against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s injury-riddled side on Sunday.



Solskjaer was forced into making all his three changes before half-time as Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard were taken off due to various injury troubles.











Marcus Rashford hobbled around the pitch for close to 70 minutes after Jordan Henderson’s challenge hurt his ankle early in the game and Manchester United’s game plan was more or less thrown out of the window in the first half.



But David de Gea did not have a save to make during the 90 minutes, despite Liverpool controlling a large majority of the possession, and Manchester United depending on set-pieces to hurt the away side.





It was also a rare league game this season where Liverpool failed to find the back of the net and Djordjic feels the players must be disappointed at not getting the win as the injuries meant Manchester United were there for the taking.



He believes Manchester City will take confidence from the fact that a full-strength Liverpool side could not take advantage of the circumstances on Sunday.





Djordjic said on MUTV after the match: “It is not often a team like Liverpool leave the pitch goalless.



“They did it against Bayern Munich at home and then at Old Trafford against Manchester United.



“If I was a Liverpool player in that dressing room, I would be disappointed and I would say that’s two points dropped.



“When you think about the circumstances we went through in the first half with so many quality players missing and so many substitutions.



“It is not one point gained for them, even if they are singing they are top of the league.



“Manchester City as well are sensing it as Liverpool have a tough week – Watford at home and then Merseyside derby next Sunday.”



Liverpool have won two out of their last five league games, but have only lost one league game all season.

