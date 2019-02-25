Long May It Continue – West Ham Star On Team-mate’s Form

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell has admitted it was great to see Michail Antonio score again on Friday night against Fulham and is keen to see the attacker continue his good form.



Manuel Pellegrini’s men climbed to ninth in the Premier League table following their impressive 3-1 come-from-behind win over city rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage on Friday night.











The visitors overturned an early deficit inflicted on them by Ryan Babel through goals from Javier Hernandez, Issa Diop and Antonio, who scored in second half stoppage time.



Cresswell, who started and completed the entirety of the game like Antonio, admitted it was great to see his team-mate get that goal and celebrate with his signature dance moves.





The full-back also added that he is hoping Antonio’s brilliant goalscoring form in recent weeks continues for the Hammers, as they aim to push for a top half finish.



“I thought Mick was excellent as he has been in recent weeks and long may that continue for us”, Cresswell told the club’s official website.





“On a personal note, for Michail it was good to see him get a goal and do one of those stupid dances he does as well!



“It was a good night all round.”



West Ham return to action in the Premier League when they face defending champions Manchester City away from home at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

