XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/02/2019 - 15:28 GMT

Long May It Continue – West Ham Star On Team-mate’s Form

 




West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell has admitted it was great to see Michail Antonio score again on Friday night against Fulham and is keen to see the attacker continue his good form.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men climbed to ninth in the Premier League table following their impressive 3-1 come-from-behind win over city rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage on Friday night.




The visitors overturned an early deficit inflicted on them by Ryan Babel through goals from Javier Hernandez, Issa Diop and Antonio, who scored in second half stoppage time.

Cresswell, who started and completed the entirety of the game like Antonio, admitted it was great to see his team-mate get that goal and celebrate with his signature dance moves.
 


The full-back also added that he is hoping Antonio’s brilliant goalscoring form in recent weeks continues for the Hammers, as they aim to push for a top half finish.

“I thought Mick was excellent as he has been in recent weeks and long may that continue for us”, Cresswell told the club’s official website.
 


“On a personal note, for Michail it was good to see him get a goal and do one of those stupid dances he does as well!

“It was a good night all round.”

West Ham return to action in the Premier League when they face defending champions Manchester City away from home at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.
 