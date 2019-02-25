Look How We Knocked Out La Liga Team – Rennes Star Confident On Arsenal Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes midfielder Clement Grenier feels that his side have shown they have what it takes to knock Arsenal out of the Europa League and progress in the tournament.



The Ligue 1 outfit have booked a meeting with Arsenal in the last 16 of the Europa League and excitement is growing over the prospect of locking horns with Unai Emery's men.











Rennes won a thrilling last 32 tie against La Liga club Real Betis, drawing 3-3 at home and then producing a superb 3-1 win in Spain to progress.



And Grenier is drawing on the win over Betis as an example that Rennes can hit the levels needed to compete against Arsenal and ultimately advance.





"Arsenal are still a big team that have a lot of experience", Grenier was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato.



"It will be very difficult again.





"But what we showed against Betis proves that we are capable of surpassing ourselves, of getting to the same level when we want to.



"That is what we need to advance.



"We must remember what we did in these two games.



"While we had very little chance of qualifying, we proved that we were able to do it, especially when it was not expected, with a very high press.



"Now Arsenal are another team, but it is the coach who will do the job [of preparing]", the former Lyon midfielder added.



The Europa League has taken on increased importance for Arsenal in recent weeks as Emery views the competition as a route back into the Champions League for the club.

