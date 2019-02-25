Man Utd Wanted To Dent Our Title Bid, They Failed – Former Liverpool Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Phil Babb says that Manchester United failed with their attempt to try and put a dent in the Reds’ title aspirations on Sunday in the Premier League.



Jurgen Klopp’s men played their game in hand on Manchester City against the Red Devils and the draw gained at Old Trafford took them clear at the top of the table by a point.











Despite dominating possession and creating the better chances, the Reds failed to find the clinical final touch to help them secure all three points though.



Babb insisted Liverpool must take the positives from a well-deserved point away from home against a rejuvenated Manchester United side under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.





The former Red also went on to claim that he does not feel Manchester United were able to do what they were set out to do by putting a huge dent in Liverpool’s title aspirations.



“It is disappointing because it’s a Manchester United team which were there for the taking”, Babb said on LFC TV after the match.





“Huge amount of possession we had, just weren’t clinical enough in the final third.



“We were far too sloppy, but I’m still [thinking] glass half-full because it’s still a point at Old Trafford and a resurgent Manchester United with the feel good factor around them.



“They really wanted to put a dent into our title aspirations, I think they didn’t [do it] really.



"We’ve gone there, we’ve got a point and we have to take the positives from that because when we take a deep breath, we’re sitting top of the table.”



Liverpool, who have conceded the fewest number of goals in the division, will next face Watford at Anfield on Wednesday in the Premier League.

