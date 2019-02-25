Marcus Rashford Deserves Praise – Former Man Utd Star On Striker Lasting 90 Minutes

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United star Bojan Djordjic believes Marcus Rashford deserves huge credit for staying on the pitch for the 90 minutes against Liverpool despite not being 100 per cent.



An early Jordan Henderson challenge hurt the strike’s ankle and for a while, it seemed he could be taken off as he was hobbling around on the pitch.











But Ander Herrera picked up a hamstring injury and was brought off, and later Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard were also taken off before the break as they all broke down with muscle problems.



Rashford faded after his ankle knock, but with Manchester United having no options to make any more changes, the England striker soldiered on until the end.





Djordjic believes Liverpool targeted the striker for some rough treatment as they knew that Rashford had the ability to create a moment of magic and score a goal.



He has stressed that the fact that the striker kept himself on the pitch despite his ankle hurting was a massive boost for Manchester United.





Djordjic said on MUTV post match: “He was the danger man.



“The one player who could provide a moment of magic from a Paul Pogba pass was Marcus Rashford and they were harsh on him, especially towards his ankle.



“He deserves the plaudits for actually being on the pitch for 90 minutes and trying to do his best.



“That’s the kind of team spirit Ole has installed.”



Manchester United are in action on Wednesday night when they travel to Crystal Palace and it remains to be seen what kind of team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer puts out as a number of players are expected to miss out due to injuries.

