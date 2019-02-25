More Than Happy With Point – Former Man Utd Star On Liverpool Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Bojan Djordjic has conceded that he is delighted to see Manchester United get a point against Liverpool after so many injury disruptions in the first half.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced into making all his three changes before the break as Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard broke down and had to be taken off.











Marcus Rashford was also not at his peak since having his ankles clipped in the first 20 minutes of the game, but he soldiered on until the final whistle.



Djordjic was happy with the defensive performance but admits Manchester United lacked the quality on the break to really hurt Liverpool due to the injuries.





He believes under the circumstances it was a brilliant point for Manchester United as their game plan was thrown out of the window because of injuries during the game.



Djordjic said on MUTV after the match: “We were missing too much quality players on the pitch, it was hard to hit Liverpool on the counter.





“Marcus was limping for the 70 minutes of the game.



“So to keep the second clean sheet in the second tough game against the league leaders, I am more than happy.”



Solskjaer is yet to lose a league game since taking charge of Manchester United in mid-December, but his Red Devils side remain 14 points behind Liverpool in the league table.

