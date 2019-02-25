Nonsense, Trying To Attack Leeds United – Whites Supremo Hits Out At Sale Report

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has hit out at a report claiming that he could be forced to sell some of all of his 88 per cent stake in the club if the Whites do not win promotion this season.



The Yorkshire giants are pushing hard to go up to the Premier League this season and boss Marcelo Bielsa has the Whites in a strong position to claim an automatic promotion spot.











It has been claimed that Radrizzani is now gambling on Leeds going up, with Bielsa and his staff costing the club £6m per year, and the Argentine tipped as likely to leave if the club do not go up to the top flight.



But Radrizzani has been quick to hit back at the claims and took to social media to dub the report "nonsense" and accused the media of trying to unsettle Leeds.





The Italian wrote on Twitter: "Rather then write a lot of nonsense, next time please come for a cup of tea and I am happy to disclosure my projects insiders so you can stop make non sense assumption just to attack and unstable our club.



"I don’t know and don’t care about your goals and who is the ones who are behind but seriously we don’t have time and energies for your mind games.





"We have more important daily biz to care in Eleven Sports (profitable and successful in most to the markets in 3.5 years!) and LUFC.



"Good luck to sell few more papers", the Leeds owner added.



Radrizzani then later remarked: "You don’t really get it …what doesn’t kill us make us stronger..Nothing will take us aways from our goals and kill our ambition."



Leeds' form has dipped since the turn of the year, but Bielsa has kept the show on the road and victory for the Whites at QPR on Tuesday night would take the club back to the top of the Championship table.



But the promotion race is tight, with Norwich City, Sheffield United and West Brom all not having given up on finishing in the top two, while Middlesbrough could yet make a late dash.

