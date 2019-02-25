Photo: Former Leeds Boss Meets Ex-Whites Coach, Heads To La Liga Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has met up with one of the members of his backroom staff at Elland Road on his way to take in a La Liga clash this evening.



Christiansen was shown the door by Leeds in the second half of last season following a poor run of results, as the Whites looked to inject new life into their bid to finish in the Championship's top six.











The ex-Barcelona star has yet to return to management, but has been keeping busy, regularly attending games to keep his finger on the pulse.



And he took to social media to reveal that this evening he will take in Girona's clash against Real Sociedad in La Liga.



Visiting “old” team mates before tonight’s game Girona vs Real Sociedad. #imanolalguacil @blabaien good to see you again. pic.twitter.com/m6ZA6erwFr — Thomas Christiansen (@T9Christiansen) February 25, 2019



Christiansen has also used the opportunity to see a familiar face in the shape of coach Benat Labaien and wrote: "Visiting "old" team mates before tonight's game Girona vs Real Sociedad."



The coach worked under Christiansen at Elland Road and is now on the backroom staff at Real Sociedad.





In Christiansen's absence, Leeds are putting in a strong tilt for promotion to the Premier League this season and are next in action on Tuesday night away at QPR, as head coach Marcelo Bielsa looks to push the Whites back into the automatic promotion places in the Championship.



Real Sociedad meanwhile sit eighth in La Liga, while their opponents tonight, Girona, are 15th.

