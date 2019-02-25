XRegister
X
25/02/2019 - 15:21 GMT

Promotion Hopes Growing At Leeds United, Marcelo Bielsa Admits

 




Marcelo Bielsa has revealed Leeds United are becoming more hopeful about securing promotion to the Premier League with every passing game.

The Whites, who are in action against QPR in the Championship on Tuesday, could return to the summit of the league table if they secure maximum points at Loftus Road.




Leeds are just two points adrift of table-toppers Norwich City at the moment and will play their game in hand against Steve McClaren’s struggling QPR side in their next outing.

And ahead of what is a crucial encounter for Leeds, Bielsa has revealed his team are becoming more hopeful about clinching promotion with every passing game in the Championship.
 


The Argentinean also admitted the hopes are further fuelled by the excitement of the fans, who have lifted the spirits at Elland Road in their bid to return to the top flight in England.

“It’s a big hope that we have”, Bielsa said in a press conference.  
 


“And this hope becomes bigger and bigger after playing games, especially when you see how the fans are hoping to reach the goal.”

Leeds will be eyeing inflicting an eighth straight Championship defeat on QPR, when the two sides meet for the third time this season on Tuesday night.
 