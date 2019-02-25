QPR Won’t Be Easy – Marcelo Bielsa Steels Leeds For Demanding Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has admitted Queens Park Rangers have enough experience and an ability to impose their style to make life difficult for his team on Tuesday night.



The Whites take a trip to the capital when they lock horns with QPR at Loftus Road in the Championship this week, a match which is their game in hand on the two teams above them.











Steve McClaren’s men have failed to register a single win since the turn of the year and are currently 18th in the league table ahead of the meeting with high-flying Leeds.



Despite their lacklustre performances since Boxing Day in December, Bielsa feels that QPR will make life difficult for Leeds at Loftus Road on Tuesday.





The Argentine tactician believes the hosts have enough experience in their squad to impose their style of play on the pitch and pose a demanding challenge for his team.



“It’s a very clear style”, Bielsa said in a press conference.





“It’s a team that knows how to play with their style.



"And they know how to impose their skills.



“And definitely it’s not going to be an easy game tomorrow because it’s a very experienced team and it will be a very demanding game.”



Leeds registered a 2-1 win during the reverse fixture in the Championship at Elland Road in December, but the Hoops exacted revenge by unceremoniously knocking the Whites out of the FA Cup in January.



