Rafael Benitez Responds To Leicester City Link

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has insisted he is solely focused on his job with the Magpies amidst links with the vacant managerial role at Leicester City.



Benitez, who has yet to commit his long-term future to Newcastle, will be out of contract in the summer as it stands.











The Magpies are relying on his coaching abilities to bail them out of relegation worries this season, but Leicester, who parted ways with Claude Puel on Sunday, are believed to be interested in securing the Spaniard's services.



And in the wake of claims linking him with the managerial hot seat at the King Power Stadium, Benitez has responded by insisting he is solely focused on the job in hand at the moment.





The former Liverpool boss also admitted he wants to focus on helping Newcastle stay in the Premier League and stressed he is only thinking about the game against Burnley now.



"I think you know my answer. I'm really focused on next game. I know we have to stay up and stay focused on that”, Benitez said in a press conference when asked about the Leicester link.





“I know the issue of my contract and this position means you have to ask but my focus is on Burnley.



"[The] fans will be happy if we win"



Newcastle secured an impressive win over bottom-placed Huddersfield Town in their last outing in the Premier League.

