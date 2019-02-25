XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/02/2019 - 11:55 GMT

Rangers Don’t Just Want To Win, They Want To Destroy Teams – Former Ger

 




Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds has insisted the Gers have a ruthless streak at present and are not just setting out to beat teams, but to destroy them.

Steven Gerrard’s men returned to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership with an emphatic 5-0 win over Hamilton away from home on Sunday.




The Gers netted four goals before half time through Ryan Jack, Jermain Defoe, Scott Arfield and James Tavernier, before Kyle Lafferty completed the rout in the 88th minute.

Despite being held to a disappointing draw against St Johnstone in their previous league outing, Rangers showed a lot of improvement and backed up their impressive Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock with the same scoreline against Hamilton.
 


And after their impressive back to back wins, Dodds insisted Rangers are ruthless and looking to destroy opponents.

“They were emphatic”, Dodds said on BBC Scotland.
 


“They've got this ruthless streak about them just now, maybe since they drew 0-0 with St Johnstone.

“That result apart, they look clinical, they want to destroy teams, and five different goalscorers as well.”

Rangers will next face Dundee at Ibrox on Wednesday in the Premiership before their Scottish Cup quarter-final against Aberdeen.
 