06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/02/2019 - 11:31 GMT

Scott McTominay Had What Liverpool Game Needed – Former Man Utd Star

 




Former Manchester United striker Danny Webber believes Scott McTominay brought the right kind of attitude to the pitch against Liverpool on Sunday.

With Nemanja Matic missing due to an injury, McTominay took his place in the team against the Reds at Old Trafford on Sunday and the Scotsman did not disappoint.




Manchester United suffered injury disruptions in the first half and were forced into making three changes before the break, but McTominay stuck to his task and marshalled the midfield diligently alongside Paul Pogba and Andreas Pereira.

The midfielder also played against Liverpool at Old Trafford last season as well and Webber believes that could have played in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s mind when he made the choice.
 


But he feels McTominay was excellent and brought exactly the kind of attitude and energy that a Manchester United and Liverpool game needs in the midfield.

Webber said on MUTV post match when asked about the Scot: “Ole mentioned he is good in the big games.
 


“This time last year he played against Liverpool and put in an outstanding performance and that probably gave him the nod today.

“And I thought he was good today.

“In a scrappy game, he was good.

"He put his body on the line when he needed to and he competed.

“And that’s what the game needed.”

Sunday was McTominay’s first league start for Manchester United since 1st December.
 