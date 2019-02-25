XRegister
06 October 2018

25/02/2019 - 13:00 GMT

Spoke To Romelu Lukaku For An Hour – Yannick Bolasie Delights To Out-do Friend

 




Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie has revealed he had a chat over the phone with Romelu Lukaku, which added some extra pressure, before he played and scored for Anderlecht against Club Brugge.

Bolasie, who has impressed for Anderlecht since joining on loan from Everton last month, made it three goals from his last two outings with a brace against Club Brugge on Sunday in a 2-2 draw.




The Congolese winger netted goals either side of half time, but failed to seal maximum points for the hosts as they conceded a late equaliser from Thibault Vlietinck.

And in the wake of his memorable display against second-placed Club Brugge, Bolasie has revealed he had a chat with Lukaku, who came up through the ranks at Anderlecht, before the game.
 


The 29-year-old admitted there was pressure because Anderlecht had not lost against Club Brugge at home for some time, and insisted he was satisfied with his contribution.

Bolasie also joked about being better than Lukaku at something at least after he found out that his former Everton team-mate had never scored twice against Club Brugge.
 


"I sat on the phone with him for an hour on Saturday", Bolasie revealed to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

"Honestly, it did cause some pressure, knowing that you [Anderlecht] have not lost here to Club Brugge for so long.

“So I am glad that I have been able to contribute.

"He never scored twice against Club Brugge in a match, you say? Finally, I am better than him at something.”

The Everton loanee is now confident Anderlecht can finish in the playoff spots in the Belgian top flight; they currently sit in the final playoff place, in sixth.

"I have no doubt that we will get to the playoffs.

"If that does not happen, we will only have ourselves to blame”, he added.

Anderlecht will next face bottom-placed Lokeren on Sunday in the Belgian Pro League.
 