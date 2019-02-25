We’ll Have A Good Go At Leeds United – QPR Boss Steve McClaren

Follow @insidefutbol





Queens Park Rangers boss Steve McCLaren has urged his players to take the game to Leeds United on Tuesday night when the two sides meet at Loftus Road.



The Hoops return to action in the Championship on Tuesday when they host Leeds at Loftus Road as they aim to put an end to a run of five straight defeats in all competitions.











McClaren’s men are languishing towards the bottom of the table in 18th place and have yet to register a win in the league since the turn of the year.



Despite their worrying run of form since the win over bottom-placed Ipswich Town on Boxing Day, McClaren has urged his players to take the game to Leeds, when they lock horns on Tuesday.





The QPR boss also admitted it will be a challenging week ahead with his team scheduled to face Brentford away from home on Saturday, in addition to their midweek involvement against the Whites.



“This is a tough week but we have to keep fighting and showing the perseverance we have been doing and get that first win of the year”, McClaren was quoted as saying by West London Sport.





“We need to really have a go against Leeds on Tuesday and then against Brentford.”



QPR knocked Leeds out of the FA Cup earlier this season when the two sides met in the third round of the competition.

