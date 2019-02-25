XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/02/2019 - 15:51 GMT

We’ve Met Challenges Like Hearts Before – Celtic Star Confident

 




Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain believes that the game against Hearts is going to be tough for his team, but the goalkeeper feels that after having held up to such challenges before, the Bhoys can do it once again.

A newly installed state-of-the-art hybrid pitch will host the defending champions when they take on Craig Levein's side in a league match on Wednesday.




The two sides have faced each other three times this season – twice at Tynecastle – with the Bhoys winning two and losing one.

Bain is confident Celtic are aware of the challenge playing at Hearts will pose and is sure the Bhoys can adapt to the challenge.
 


“It’s going to be a tough game", Bain said at a press conference, while assessing the challenges ahead of the match.

"It’s a tight pitch and they’ve got good players who are strong, powerful and direct.
 


"We have to be aggressive and strong.

"We’ve held up to challenges like that before so I’m pretty sure we can do it again", Bain, who has displaced Craig Gordon as number 1, added.

The last meeting between the two sides was at Celtic in November, with Brendan Rodgers's side winning 5-0 on that occasion.
 