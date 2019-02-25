XRegister
25/02/2019 - 12:37 GMT

Yannick Bolasie Works Himself To Death – Anderlecht Coach Lauds Loanee

 




Anderlecht coach Fred Rutten has lauded Yannick Bolasie's work ethic, delighting at the Everton loanee's willingness to give everything on the pitch.

Bolasie, who made the loan switch to Belgium on transfer deadline day in January, has been a healthy addition for the Brussels-based outfit so far.




Rutten’s men are currently sixth in the league table, but earned an impressive point against second-placed Club Brugge on Sunday.

Bolasie netted a brace to help Anderlecht avoid defeat against their rivals and Rutten was delighted with the shift the winger put in.
 


The goals took Bolasie’s tally to three in four matches and Rutten hailed the winger by stressing his importance to the Anderlecht side.

Rutten believes that Bolasie is crucial to the team, not just because he scores vital goals, but also due to the fact that he works incredibly hard.
 


“He brings efficiency.

"He not only scores, but also works himself to death”, Rutten was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“And that is crucial for our team.”

Bolasie, who is under contract at Everton until 2021, will be eyeing playing an instrumental role in Anderlecht’s push for a playoff spot in the Belgian top flight this season.
 