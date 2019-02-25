Yes, I Come Alive Late In Season – Rangers Star Keen To Continue Trend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty feels he comes alive in the closing stages of seasons and is hoping to continue the trend this term, when the goals matter.



The Gers snapped Lafferty up from Hearts in the summer transfer window, but he has struggled to make an impact under Steven Gerrard and was further pushed down the pecking order in the winter window when Jermain Defoe arrived.











Lafferty came off the bench on Sunday to score Rangers' fifth in a 5-0 win over Hamilton and the striker is now hoping to kick on.



He admits he is low in confidence, but is taking heart from the fact that he regularly improves his goal return in the latter half of seasons.





"It does seem like I come alive in the last two months of the season", Lafferty was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"I honestly don’t know why, but you win trophies at the back end of the campaign and that’s when goals matter.





"I just want to keep working hard and getting goals from now until the end of the season.



"I’ve played and scored in big games.



"I’m low in confidence, obviously going through a difficult spell, but I’m still working hard in training and the only way to repay the manager is to score goals."



Lafferty will be hoping his substitute appearance for Rangers at Hamilton at the weekend can help him force his way into the team for the Gers' next clash, at home against Dundee on Wednesday night.



Rangers thrashed Dundee 4-0 in the earlier clash between the two teams at Ibrox this season.

