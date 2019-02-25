Yes, Miguel Almiron Can Cope With Premier League’s Physicality – Rafael Benitez

Follow @insidefutbol





Rafael Benitez has backed club-record signing Miguel Almiron to cope with the demands of the Premier League, having made the switch to Newcastle United from Atlanta United last month.



Almiron, who became the Magpies’ record signing on deadline day, was a standout performer for Atlanta United during their stellar start to life as an MLS club.











The midfielder’s dominant displays earned him a move to the riches of the Premier League as Newcastle came calling for his services last month.



And following an impressive full home debut during the win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday, Almiron has come in for encouraging words from Benitez.





The Newcastle boss claimed they knew that Almiron could do well on Tyneside and insisted Newcastle were expecting what showed on the pitch against the Terriers.



Benitez also backed Almiron to cope with the intensity and the physicality of the Premier League, that often tends to rattle players from other leagues.





“We knew the player, and knew he could do well for us – but you have to see that on the pitch”, Benitez said in a press conference.



“He was very good, and everything we were expecting from him, he did it, and he did it well.



“He can cope with the intensity and physicality of the Premier League.”



Newcastle are back in action on Tuesday when they host Burnley at St James’ Park in the Premier League.

