Arsenal Put Cards On Table For Monchi

Roma sporting director Monchi is still evaluating his options in the face of an offer from Arsenal, it has been claimed.



Arsenal have identified the Spaniard as their number one target to become their director of football at the Emirates.











The north London club have been in talks with Monchi’s representatives and have placed a three-year deal on the table for the Roma deal-maker’s consideration, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



Monchi recently said that he will not leave Roma without completing his project, but with the future of Eusebio De Francesco under threat, the Spaniard could also leave.





And Monchi is considering all his options ahead of taking a decision over his future and the offer from Arsenal.



Monchi is also on PSG’s radar, with the French champions looking for a replacement for their sporting director Antero Henrique and the Spaniard is one of the prime candidates.





But Arsenal are ahead of the Parisians in the race and have already made their interest and offer known to Monchi.



They are also prepared to pay the €3m release clause in his contract with Roma.

